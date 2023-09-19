Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mannaangatti Since 1960: Nayanthara, Yogi Babu starrer first motion poster OUT

    Nayanthara's next film 'Mannangatti Since 1960' revealed with a captivating motion poster, featuring an exciting cast and promising storyline. The Lady Superstar's success continues to soar

    Mannaangatti Since 1960: Nayanthara, Yogi Babu starrer first motion poster OUT ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    Jawan actress Nayanthara, is on a winning streak. After solidifying her position as one of the most dependable and celebrated actresses in the southern film industry, she made a remarkable Bollywood debut with the film Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee. Now, fans of Nayanthara have yet another reason to be excited as the title of her next film has been officially announced. The film, directed by the popular YouTuber Dude Vicky in his directorial debut, will be titled "Mannangatti Since 1960." This exciting revelation was made on the auspicious occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi, accompanied by the release of a captivating motion poster.

    The film is being produced by Prince Pictures, who shared the news on their official Twitter handle. Their tweet read, "Presenting the First Look Motion Poster of #MANNANGATTIsince1960 starring Lady Superstar #Nayanthara. Shoot begins soon!" The motion poster offers a glimpse of a temple and a lady justice statue, hinting at the film's intriguing storyline. The post also mentioned that the shooting of "Mannangatti Since 1960" will commence shortly.

    In terms of the cast, Nayanthara will share the screen with prominent actors like Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Devadarshini, and Narendra Prasath. The film's technical crew includes RD Rajasekhar as the cinematographer, with music composed by Sean Roldan. Milan is responsible for the artwork, and Anu Vardhan will design the costumes. The release of the motion poster has already generated significant excitement among movie enthusiasts. Additional details about the film's storyline and Nayanthara's role will be disclosed in due course.

    ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur expecting their first child? Here's what we know

    Nayanthara's packed schedule doesn't end here. Following her success in "Jawan," which is expected to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark, the actress is set to appear in the Tamil entertainer "Iraivan" alongside Jayam Ravi. Additionally, she will headline S Sashikanth's directorial venture "Test," featuring R Madhavan and Siddharth. Her lineup also includes "Thani Oruvan 2" alongside Jayam Ravi.

    ALSO READ: Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Here's what rumours say RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Here's what rumours say

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage: Chopra residence lits up ahead of wedding festivities [WATCH VIDEO] ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage: Chopra residence lits up ahead of wedding festivities [WATCH VIDEO]

    'Without Varman there is no...': Rajinikanth praises Vinayakan in Jailer movie success meet rkn

    'Without Varman there is no...': Rajinikanth praises Vinayakan in Jailer movie success meet

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur expecting their first child? Here's what we know ATG

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur expecting their first child? Here's what we know

    Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death rkn

    Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death

    Recent Stories

    India expels Canadian diplomat, cites anti-India activity and interference

    India expels senior Canadian diplomat, cites anti-India activity and interference

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Here's what rumours say RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Here's what rumours say

    Football Neymar's frustration mounts as Al-Hilal disappoint in AFC Champions League osf

    Neymar's frustration mounts as Al-Hilal disappoint in AFC Champions League

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage: Chopra residence lits up ahead of wedding festivities [WATCH VIDEO] ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage: Chopra residence lits up ahead of wedding festivities [WATCH VIDEO]

    Kamal Nath and Sanjay Gandhi sent funds to Bhindranwale Ex-RAW officer's sensational claim

    'Kamal Nath and Sanjay Gandhi sent funds to Bhindranwale...' Ex-RAW officer's sensational claim

    Recent Videos

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon