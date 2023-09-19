Mannaangatti Since 1960: Nayanthara, Yogi Babu starrer first motion poster OUT

Jawan actress Nayanthara, is on a winning streak. After solidifying her position as one of the most dependable and celebrated actresses in the southern film industry, she made a remarkable Bollywood debut with the film Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee. Now, fans of Nayanthara have yet another reason to be excited as the title of her next film has been officially announced. The film, directed by the popular YouTuber Dude Vicky in his directorial debut, will be titled "Mannangatti Since 1960." This exciting revelation was made on the auspicious occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi, accompanied by the release of a captivating motion poster.

The film is being produced by Prince Pictures, who shared the news on their official Twitter handle. Their tweet read, "Presenting the First Look Motion Poster of #MANNANGATTIsince1960 starring Lady Superstar #Nayanthara. Shoot begins soon!" The motion poster offers a glimpse of a temple and a lady justice statue, hinting at the film's intriguing storyline. The post also mentioned that the shooting of "Mannangatti Since 1960" will commence shortly.

In terms of the cast, Nayanthara will share the screen with prominent actors like Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Devadarshini, and Narendra Prasath. The film's technical crew includes RD Rajasekhar as the cinematographer, with music composed by Sean Roldan. Milan is responsible for the artwork, and Anu Vardhan will design the costumes. The release of the motion poster has already generated significant excitement among movie enthusiasts. Additional details about the film's storyline and Nayanthara's role will be disclosed in due course.

Nayanthara's packed schedule doesn't end here. Following her success in "Jawan," which is expected to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark, the actress is set to appear in the Tamil entertainer "Iraivan" alongside Jayam Ravi. Additionally, she will headline S Sashikanth's directorial venture "Test," featuring R Madhavan and Siddharth. Her lineup also includes "Thani Oruvan 2" alongside Jayam Ravi.

