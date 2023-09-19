Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report

Vijay Antony and his family are in shock after this incident. Meera was found dead at their home in Alwarpet, Chennai, at 3 a.m. According to reports, she was a class 12 student battling stress, which led her to take this extreme step.

Tamil actor and music director Vijay Antony’s daughter, Meera (16) died by suicide at their Alwarpet residence in the early hours around 3 am on Tuesday (September 19). According to sources, Meera was reportedly found hanging at her Chennai home and transferred to Kaveri Hospital.

Her death was pronounced by the doctors who examined her. According to sources, it is reported that the class 12 student was battling stress, which led her to take this extreme step. It was also reported that she was suffering from depression and receiving therapy.

Meera was transported to a hospital in Chennai when a housekeeper discovered her in her room. However, the physicians who examined her stated that she was declared dead. More information is awaited.

Who is Vijay Antony?

Vijay Antony is a well-known composer who mostly works in Tamil films. After working as a composer for many years, he went on to become a producer, actor, lyricist, editor, audio engineer, and director.

He is married to Fathima Vijay Antony, who manages their production company. Meera and Lara are Vijay and Fathima's two daughters.

Vijay Antony was in the news a few days back because of the incident at AR Rahman's concert in Chennai. Social media users slammed him, and some said Antony orchestrated the incident. Later, Antony took to his Twitter handle to share an official note against the video and threatened to take legal action against those spreading lies about him.



"With sadness in my heart, I am writing this letter to put a full stop to the ongoing controversy. A sister in her YouTube channel has been spreading lies about me and my brother AR Rahman. They are absolute lies. I am going to file a defamation case against them," he wrote in the note.

