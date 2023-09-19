Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur expecting their first child? Here's what we know

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, married in 2022, are reportedly expecting their first child after a year of marriage. While not officially confirmed, sources suggest they are thrilled about this new phase

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur expecting their first child? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in an intimate, traditional wedding ceremony in February last year. Pictures from their dreamy wedding became a sensation on social media. Now, as per a report, Vikrant and Sheetal are about to embark on a new journey into parenthood. According to an article on ETimes, the couple is expecting their first child after a year of marital happiness.

    A source close to Vikrant Massey has shared with ETimes that the couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. They are elated and filled with excitement as they prepare to embrace this new phase of life together post-marriage. However, neither Vikrant nor Sheetal has officially confirmed this news.

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's love story began on the sets of the web series Broken But Beautiful. They dated for several years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. In November 2019, they celebrated their engagement in a private roka ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

    ALSO READ: Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report

    Reflecting on his married life in an interview last year, Vikrant Massey expressed that his life after marriage has been wonderful. He mentioned that while there have been significant changes, he feels different and content in his marriage. He also shared his gratitude for marrying his best friend and the blessings that came with their union, including a new home.

    As for Vikrant Massey's professional endeavors, he has a promising lineup of projects in the pipeline. Fans can look forward to seeing him in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail," Aditya Nimbalkar's "Sector 36," Taapsee Pannu's "Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba," and Devang Bhavsar's "Blackout" alongside Mouni Roy.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death rkn

    Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death

    Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report RBA

    Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report

    Tamil composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera dies by suicide RBA

    Tamil composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera dies by suicide

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush and other South celebs welcome Lord Ganesh home rkn

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush and other South celebs welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan going for Oscars? Know what Atlee has to say RBA

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan going for Oscars? Know what Atlee has to say

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death rkn

    Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi's very goal, assist and key moment so far this season at Inter Miami osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi's every goal, assist and key moment so far this season at Inter Miami

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?

    Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report RBA

    Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report

    Absurd says India after Canada links country to Khalistani 'terrorist' Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

    'ABSURD...' says India after Canada links country to Khalistani 'terrorist' Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

    Recent Videos

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon