Kelly Osbourne called out a "disgusting" social media comment about her appearance. She has faced ongoing criticism following her father Ozzy Osbourne's death and has been open about her struggles with grief and illness, stating she is just "getting through."

Kelly Osbourne has responded strongly to a social media comment that suggested she "looks like a dead body" and added, "Looks like she's going to see her dad soon." The 41-year-old reality star called the remark "disgusting" and shared her frustration on Instagram stories, according to E! News. "Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!" she wrote alongside a screenshot of the comment. Many fans voiced support, calling the remark "disgraceful" and highlighting the lack of empathy behind it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Osbourne on Grief and Public Scrutiny

Osbourne, mother to three-year-old Sidney with fiance Sid Wilson, has faced ongoing criticism about her appearance, particularly after the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025 at age 76. In a December Instagram Story, she explained, "I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down. I don't understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it's not." She added, "The fact that I'm getting out of bed and facing my life--trying should be more than enough. And I should be commended for that," according to E! News.

Sharon Osbourne, Kelly's mother, defended her on Piers Morgan Uncensored, noting the toll her father's death has taken and suggesting negative social media comments often reflect the commenter's own unhappiness, according to E! News.

Speaking at the 2026 Grammys on February 1, Kelly said, "People usually say, 'I'm great.' [But] I'm not doing so great. It's the hardest thing I've ever been through in my life." She emphasized, however, that she is "getting through" her grief, adding, "We're doing everything we can to try and just live in his legacy and be happy," according to E! News.