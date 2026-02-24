Shaitaan to Jawan: Top 10 Most-Watched Films on Netflix You Can’t Miss Now
Netflix has revealed its most-watched films list, packed with surprises. From RRR to Jawan, the top 10 features major Bollywood and South Indian blockbusters dominating global viewership charts.
10. Ajay Devgn's film Shaitaan
Ajay Devgn's film 'Shaitaan' grabs the tenth spot on Netflix's most-watched list. Viewers streamed this supernatural thriller a massive 25.2 million times.
9. Hrithik Roshan's film Fighter
Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' lands at the 9th position on the list. The aerial action movie was watched a solid 27.8 million times on Netflix.
8. Vijay Sethupathi film Maharaja
South superstar Vijay Sethupathi's film 'Maharaja' is at number 8. The movie clocked an impressive 28.1 million views on the OTT platform Netflix.
7. Kareena Kapoor's film Crew
The film 'Crew', starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, flies in at number 7. This fun-filled movie was streamed 28.8 million times by viewers.
6. Dulquer Salmaan's film Lucky Baskhar
Dulquer Salmaan's movie 'Lucky Baskhar' secures the sixth spot on this list. The film was watched a whopping 29.5 million times.
5. Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies
Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' won hearts and awards, and now it's at number 5 on this list. People loved the film so much that they watched it 31.1 million times on Netflix.
4. Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt's powerful performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' places it at number four. The movie was streamed 31.14 million times on Netflix.
3. Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal
Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal' also made it to the top. The movie is at the third position on the list, with a massive 31.4 million views.
2. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Jawan' takes the second spot. The action-packed film was watched an incredible 33.7 million times.
1. Ram Charan's film RRR
And at the top spot is 'RRR', starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The film smashed records with a staggering 45.05 million views on Netflix.
