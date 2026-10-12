Soori's Mandaadi premiered on Netflix on October 8, 2026, following its theatrical success. Find out where to watch the Tamil sports action drama online, its available language versions and key cast details.

Soori's latest film Mandadi hit the theatres on September 10. Mathimaran Pugazhendhi directed this movie. Malayalam actress Mahima Nambiar plays the female lead. Red Giant Movies bagged the Tamil Nadu distribution rights. The makers released the film in IMAX format as well. Mathimaran Pugazhendhi made this movie after his previous project Selfie.

Where to Watch Online?

Mandadi collected a massive 150 crore rupees at the global box office. Fans can now stream Mandadi on Netflix from October 8th 2026.

About Mandaadi

Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam Movies distributed the film in Kerala. Elred Kumar produced the movie under the RS Infotainment banner. Telugu actor Suhas plays the villain role. The director set this action drama against a coastal backdrop. The story revolves around a unique sports event taking place across a 100-kilometer stretch of the Tamil Nadu coastline. Mandadi is the title given to the leader of the fishing team in this sailing boat race. The film showcases Soori in a complete mass avatar.

Cast and Crew

Veteran actor Sathyaraj plays a major role in the movie alongside Soori. Mithun Jai Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, and Krithika Balasubramanian appear in crucial roles. National Award winner GV Prakash composed the music. SR Kathir handled the cinematography. Pradeep E Raghav did the editing. The production team released the film in Tamil and Telugu languages.