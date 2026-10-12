Siva Reddy shared another shocking incident about a prime property near the Madhapur police station. He paid 35 lakh rupees as an advance for a 450 square yard plot there. He asked the seller for the LRS and BRS property papers. The seller promised to give them but kept delaying the process.

Siva Reddy thought the seller was genuinely busy. But his friend brainwashed him again and forced him to cancel the deal. Siva Reddy finally lost his patience and asked the seller to return his advance money. He would own that prime Madhapur property today if he waited patiently.

However, the seller surprised him completely. The seller invited Siva Reddy to his house and treated him with great respect. The seller's family members were huge fans of the actor. The seller packed the entire 35 lakh rupees in a bag and respectfully returned it on the table without cutting a single rupee.

Siva Reddy learned big life lessons from these financial losses and fake friends. He shared these experiences to warn others about blind trust.