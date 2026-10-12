Veteran Marathi actress Madhu Kambikar, widely recognised for her Lavani performances and contribution to Marathi cinema, passed away at 73 after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Maharashtra’s folk arts.

Veteran Marathi actress and renowned Lavani performer Madhu Kambikar passed away in Pune on October 12 at the age of 73 after battling a prolonged illness. Her death marks a significant loss for Marathi cinema, theatre and Maharashtra’s traditional folk art scene. The actress was known for her memorable performances across films, stage productions and television.

Madhu Kambikar’s Journey From Lavani To Marathi Cinema

Madhu Kambikar began her artistic journey through Tamasha, a traditional form of Maharashtrian folk theatre. She later made her mark in Marathi films, commercial theatre, folk plays and television serials. Her performances earned her recognition for her natural acting style and ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Some of her notable films include Shapit, Hech Majha Maher, Raghumaena, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zhapatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat. She also appeared in the Hindi film Hum Dono, starring Nana Patekar and Rishi Kapoor.

Kambikar was particularly remembered for her roles as mothers and other strong supporting characters in Marathi cinema. Alongside acting, she made a valuable contribution to preserving and popularising Lavani, a traditional Maharashtrian dance form.

Health Struggles Forced Her Away From The Stage

A major setback came in November 2016 when Kambikar suffered a stroke after performing at a Lavani programme at Yashwant Natya Mandir in Mumbai. Reports said she completed her performance despite feeling unwell before her condition worsened backstage.

The stroke affected her right side and led to further health complications, including surgery. Her condition made it difficult for her to continue performing on stage and working in films as she had earlier.

In recognition of her contribution to Marathi entertainment, Kambikar was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards in 2018. Due to her health, she could not attend the ceremony herself, and her daughter-in-law accepted the award on her behalf.

With her passing, Marathi entertainment has lost an accomplished performer whose work connected cinema with Maharashtra’s rich folk traditions. Her performances and contribution to Lavani will remain an important part of her artistic legacy.