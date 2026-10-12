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Roadies Rebirth To Koffee With Karan 9: Top OTT Releases And Web Series To Watch This Week
Streaming platforms are set to offer fresh entertainment between October 12 and 18, with new movies and shows including Sacrifice, Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, and a Malayalam thriller.
Streaming platforms are bringing fresh movies and series for the festive season. Netflix, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video will release exciting content from October 12 to 18. Viewers will get a solid mix of political thrillers, dark comedies, celebrity chat shows, and reality TV drama this week.
The Diplomat Season 4
The fourth season of this political thriller series returns with more secret plots. Allison Janney plays US President Grace Penn, and Rufus Sewell plays Vice President Hal Wyler. The two leaders create a highly dangerous plan to steal a powerful Russian nuclear weapon in this new season.
Release Date: October 15, 2026
Where to watch: Netflix
The Storm
Josephine Bornebusch directs this Swedish dark comedy about unexpected events at a family gathering. A violent storm interrupts a dinner party hosted for Philip's 45th birthday. The movie shows how the family deals with this crazy situation.
Release Date: October 15, 2026
Where to watch: Netflix
Sacrifice
Hollywood actor Mike Tyler takes the center stage in this satirical action adventure. Chris Evans plays this lead role. Mike tries to rebuild his reputation after a humiliating video goes viral on social media. The movie focuses on the wild events he faces during this comeback journey.
Release Date: October 16, 2026
Where to watch: Netflix
Koffee With Karan Season 9
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar brings back his famous celebrity chat show for its ninth season. The makers have announced this as the final season of the 22-year-old show. Several Bollywood stars will join the couch to share their personal and professional updates. Fun questions and spicy conversations will remain the main highlight of this program.
Release Date: October 14, 2026
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Roadies Rebirth
The popular youth reality show Roadies returns with a brand new season. Old gang leaders will compete against new gang leaders this time. Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Nikhil Chinapa represent the old squad, while Abhishek Malhan, Bani J, and Baseer Ali join the new team. Rannvijay Singha returns to host and mentor the contestants.
Release Date: October 16, 2026
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Masterplan
This movie will hit the streaming platform just before the third week of October. The makers have not revealed full details about the storyline and cast members yet. Fans have to wait a bit longer to know the actual plot of this film.
Release Date: October 16, 2026
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It's A Medical Miracle
Malayalam actor Sangeeth Prathap plays the lead role in this movie, which is coming to OTT after its theatrical run. Sharaf U Dheen and Akhila Bhargavan also feature in key roles. The hero unexpectedly wakes up from an accident-induced coma. He then starts searching for the voice of the nurse who treated him. The story revolves around the dark mystery behind her voice.
Release Date: October 15, 2026
Where to watch: Manorama Max
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