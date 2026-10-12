Koffee With Karan Season 9

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar brings back his famous celebrity chat show for its ninth season. The makers have announced this as the final season of the 22-year-old show. Several Bollywood stars will join the couch to share their personal and professional updates. Fun questions and spicy conversations will remain the main highlight of this program.

Release Date: October 14, 2026

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Roadies Rebirth

The popular youth reality show Roadies returns with a brand new season. Old gang leaders will compete against new gang leaders this time. Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Nikhil Chinapa represent the old squad, while Abhishek Malhan, Bani J, and Baseer Ali join the new team. Rannvijay Singha returns to host and mentor the contestants.

Release Date: October 16, 2026

Where to watch: JioHotstar