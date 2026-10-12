This festive season, upgrade your style with the right footwear. This review covers VENII's premium ethnic sandals for cultural occasions and Royal Enfield's Wanderer Waterproof Boots for your travel and biking adventures.

Did you notice how travel and everything ethnic start trending the moment the festive season starts? But here’s the thing. Wearing those casual shoes does not make that much sense when you try to dress up to celebrate the festivals. That’s where the importance of good ethnic style footwear makes a lot of sense. I recently got my hands on VENII and also, Royal Enfield boots. In case you’re wondering why boots, then it’s all connected to the travel trend where you opt to travel to explore all those long weekends we have during this festive season. For a biker, having the right footwear is very important. Let me tell you all about them and help you find out if they are the right fit for you.

VENII: Ethnic Footwear Review

Let’s start with VENII: The Indian footwear market has long ignored a fundamental rhythm of our daily lives: the ‘shoes-off’ culture. Removing footwear before entering homes is deeply embedded across South Asia. Open footwear is inherently suited to this quick-on, quick-off cadence, requiring no laces or buckles to fuss with at the doorstep. Yet, most premium footwear brands design primarily for closed shoes built for outdoor endurance, not this constant in-and-out transition.

For men, the gap in the market is even more glaring. While men's grooming and fashion have seen massive investments recently, open casual footwear has lagged behind. Options usually sit at two extremes: mass-market rubber sandals with zero design intent, or traditional Kolhapuri-style chappals that skew strictly toward ethnic occasions. There hasn’t been a strong middle ground—something that looks considered, utilizes quality materials, and can be worn confidently outside of a wedding context.

Enter VENII, a brand that occupies this distinct space by aligning cultural habits, an underserved gender segment, and cross-context versatility. VENII’s leather-first, braid-detailed slip-on format feels like a natural fit for how we actually live.

I recently tested two pairs of VENII: the men's Mahogany and the women's Nutmeg. While I enlisted some help to test the women's pair, I personally put the men's version through its paces.

Design and Craftsmanship: The men's Mahogany model is a premium take on the traditional Peshawari cross-strap sandal. Crafted from full-grain Argentinian leather with a rich, burnished cognac finish, it features Venii's signature handcrafted woven braid. The women's Nutmeg model takes a gladiator silhouette, with multiple leather straps caging the foot, each carrying a handcrafted chevron braid. Both pairs exude true craftsmanship where you can immediately tell these are carefully handmade. Every single detail and stitch feels intentional.

The Break-In and Comfort: Because these are made from genuine, premium leather, there was a brief ‘shoe bite’ phase with both pairs initially. If you pick these up, you need to be a little careful during the first few wears. My quick hack? I wore a very thick pair of socks around the house for a bit, and it resolved the issue entirely. Once broken in, the leather beautifully molds to the shape of your feet. The more you wear them, the more they conform to you, becoming incredibly convenient and comfortable. The Nutmeg features a natural latex cushioned suede-lined insole, while the Mahogany incorporates a cushioned insole that makes regular wear an absolute breeze.

Real-World Performance: The standout surprise during my testing was the traction. The outer soles on these sandals feature anti-skid rubber inserts that provide phenomenal grip. I didn't fully appreciate this until I found myself walking on a very wet surface. While others around me were struggling to keep their footing, I was walking completely normally. By the end of the day, I realized just how brilliant the grip actually is.

Adding Class To Your Wardrobe: At around Rs 4,795 for the women's Nutmeg and Rs 6,995 for the men's Mahogany, they are totally worth it. Yes, Rs 7,000 is an investment that might feel expensive at first glance. But look at what you are getting: premium, ethically sourced leather and stunning 100% handcrafted construction. Especially during this festive season, VENII adds significant gravity, aesthetics, and class to your wardrobe. They look undeniably premium and naturally draw compliments and inquiries from people around you. Both pairs deliver on their promises of style and utility.

My Rating: 4/5

But once the ethnic wear comes off and the riding jacket goes on, your footwear needs to change gears completely.

Royal Enfield Wanderer Waterproof Boots Review

Now, Let’s Focus on Royal Enfield Wanderer Waterproof Boots One fine day when it was raining quite well, I decided to head out for a ride, the perfect excuse to finally test out the newly launched Royal Enfield Wanderer Waterproof Boots in their striking new Tan colourway. Spoiler alert: they were fantastic. When you are clocking miles in a downpour, the right footwear is just as critical as your helmet. Priced at Rs 9,990, I had to see if these high-ankle riding boots could truly deliver on their promise of heavy-duty protection, weather resistance, and touring comfort.

Build Quality and Design: Out of the box, the new Tan finish gives the Wanderer boots a classic, rugged aesthetic that pairs just as well with riding denim as it does with full adventure touring gear. The outer shell is constructed from abrasion-resistant, genuine waterproof leather that feels substantial without being overly stiff. Securing the boots is straightforward thanks to a dual-clip quick-release ratchet system. There is a highly satisfying click when you lock them in, allowing for precise micro-adjustments and a secure fit around the calf and ankle.

Protection and Safety: Royal Enfield has not cut corners on safety. The boots feature TPR protectors integrated into the heel cup, toe box, and ankles, offering superior impact protection where it matters most. During gear shifts, the dedicated toe shift patch adds an extra layer of durability and prevents the leather from wearing down prematurely. For night rides, the reflective elements on the back do an excellent job of enhancing visibility in low-light conditions.

Comfort and Weather Resistance: A major pain point with heavy-duty riding boots is the break-in period and overall comfort during long stints. The Wanderer boots tackle this with a removable, washable soft PU insole and padded foam throughout the interior. Because they are specifically meant for riding, it did take me some time to adjust my walk off the bike. But once you get used to it, there is no problem at all. Walking towards a roadside tapri for a chai break feels absolutely fine. The standout feature, however, is the weatherproofing. The waterproof leather, combined with an inner waterproof lining, acts as a solid barrier against the elements, keeping your feet completely dry, exactly as I experienced on my rainy test ride. Down below, the TPR and rubber anti-skid sole provides excellent grip and traction, ensuring you can plant your feet confidently on wet tarmac or loose gravel.

In The End: At Rs 9,990, the Royal Enfield Wanderer Waterproof Boots in Tan deliver serious value for touring enthusiasts and daily riders alike. They strike an excellent balance between CE-certified protection, all-weather practicality, and all-day comfort. If you are looking to upgrade your riding wardrobe with gear that works just as hard as your motorcycle, these boots deserve a spot on your radar.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: Himank Tripathi is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer technology, and the automotive sector. Views shared are personal.) (ANI)