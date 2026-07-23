Superstars Mammootty and Salman Khan addressed the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 paper leak protests. Mammootty supported the youth, while Salman urged calm. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear a PIL on protest violence.

Superstar Mammootty on Thursday addressed the ongoing student protests linked to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 medical entrance examination paper leak, stressing the importance of the country's youth. Mammootty posted a brief message expressing support for young people and calling for their voices to be heard.

On X, he wrote, "The youth are the true treasure of our nation. Listen to their voices. Protect them. Empower them." The youth are the true treasure of our nation. Listen to their voices. Protect them. Empower them. — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 23, 2026

The statement came as youth-led protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continue.

Salman Khan weighs in

Salman Khan also commented on the developments. In his post on X, Salman said students should prioritise their education and security, while expressing confidence that action would be taken against those responsible for the alleged paper leak. He wrote, "The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes. Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home."

Delhi HC to hear PIL on protest violence

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Friday a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The petition seeks the transfer of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence during the protest to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence.

According to the petition, protests over the alleged NEET paper leak began at Jantar Mantar on June 6, before culminating in the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20. The petitioner has alleged that the protest turned violent, resulting in stone-pelting, injuries to police personnel, attacks on journalists, damage to public and private property, obstruction of emergency services, and attempts to move towards Parliament House. (ANI)