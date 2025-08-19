Malayalam superstar Mammootty has fully recovered from his recent illness, bringing joy to fans and the film industry. Celebrations erupted on social media with heartfelt messages from colleagues and friends.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has made a full recovery from illness, sparking waves of joy across the film industry and among millions of his fans. The news was first hinted at by producer Anto Joseph, whose post on social media translates to: “The prayers of many around the world have been answered. Thank God, thank you, thank you.” Many immediately guessed the post referred to Mammootty’s health update.

Social Media Flooded With Celebrations

Actress Maala Parvathi expressed her delight in a heartfelt note: “There is no better news than this. Mammukka has fully recovered. Gratitude to the doctors who treated him, everyone who cared for him, and the hospital. Yes, the king is back. Happiness, thank you. Prayers have been answered.”

His longtime personal assistant and makeup artist, S George, also wrote an emotional post: “With eyes full of happiness, I stand before you with folded hands. To those who prayed, those who stood by, and those who comforted by silence…with immense love, dear ones…thank you!”

Actor Ramesh Pisharody, a close friend of Mammootty, added to the cheer with a simple reassurance: “Everything is okay,” accompanied by old photographs of the star.

Mammootty’s industry contemporary Mohanlal joined the celebrations, sharing an old photo of him affectionately kissing Mammootty on the cheek, expressing happiness over his recovery.

Political voices too joined in. John Brittas MP penned a poetic tribute on Facebook alongside a photo with Mammootty:

“Won’t be burnt by the fire of pain… Won’t falter under the blows of trials… Will face the raging storms with a smile… Will walk through the pouring rains… Will stand tall on the rock of confidence… Dear Mammukka… There are still many miles to go hand in hand with us… We are waiting for many more expressions of acting excellence. With great joy, with full of love.”

Mammootty’s Upcoming Projects

With this recovery, attention now shifts to Mammootty’s cinematic journey ahead. His next theatrical release, Kalamkaval, a thriller directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, is already in the pipeline. The film co-stars Vinayakan, and interestingly, Mammootty himself has taken on the mantle of producer under his banner, Mammootty Kampany.

Meanwhile, filming is also set to kick off for the ambitious project Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, which brings together Mammootty and Mohanlal on-screen after a long gap. The big-budget film, backed by Anto Joseph Film Company with an estimated cost of Rs 80 crores, features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, Ranji Panicker, Rajeev Menon, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Serin Shihab, and Prakash Belawadi. Large portions are expected to be shot in Sri Lanka and Delhi, making it one of Malayalam cinema’s most awaited spectacles.