Dussehri mangoes from Malihabad have arrived in markets, but traders face challenges from adverse weather causing lower yields and smaller fruit sizes. Despite this, demand from across India remains high for the popular variety.

As summer peaks across northern India, the Dussehri mangoes of Malihabad have begun arriving in markets, bringing with them the sweetness and aroma that have made the region synonymous with one of the country's most celebrated mango varieties.

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Wholesale mango markets are witnessing fresh arrivals of Dussehri, Chausa, Amrapali, Surkha and Totapari. Among them, Dussehri continues to be the favourite choice for most buyers.

Mohammad Asif, a mango buyer from Amroha who has been in the business since 2010, said Malihabad's mangoes are supplied to markets across the country. "I have been in this business since 2010. Our mangoes go all over India -- Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Assam, Bengal, Agartala and Shirdi. Right now, Dussehri is available in large quantities while Chausa and Langra will arrive after another 20 to 25 days," Asif told ANI.

Challenges Due to Adverse Weather

According to him, major demand is currently coming from Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati and other cities in eastern India. However, traders and growers are facing a difficult season due to adverse weather conditions. "The market is not as good as previous years. Storms and unseasonal rains have caused losses, and the quality is also not as good as before," Asif said.

Despite the challenges, buyers continue to flock to Malihabad, drawn by the reputation of its mangoes. "Malihabad is famous across the world. People come here specifically to buy mangoes. The quality of Malihabad mangoes is the best, and Dussehri remains the most popular variety," he added.

Veteran commission agent Mohammad Shoaib Fatmi, who has been associated with the market for more than three decades, echoed similar concerns over declining production. "I have been working in this market for 35 years. Dussehri is the most popular mango here, but Chausa and Lucknowa varieties are also in demand. Chausa is often called the king of mangoes," Fatmi said.

He attributed the reduced crop to a combination of weather-related factors. "There was drought, adverse weather and other issues that affected the orchards. Compared to last year, the crop is lower and the size of the mangoes is also smaller. The overall yield has declined," he said.

Current Wholesale Rates

Fatmi said wholesale rates are currently ranging between Rs 24 and Rs 34, depending on quality and variety.

Retail and Export Outlook

The arrival of mangoes has also brought optimism for retailers such as Arun Kumar Singh, who operates both wholesale and retail businesses. "We have just started the season. Right now, we have Dussehri, Surkha, Totapari, Bambaiya and Golden Go varieties. As the season progresses, nearly 40 to 45 varieties of mangoes will be available," he said.

According to Singh, Malihabad mangoes reach consumers not only across India but also overseas through export and personal shipments. "These mangoes reach many parts of the world, including countries like Saudi Arabia and destinations where Indians living abroad send mangoes from here to their families and friends," he said.

With Chausa and Langra varieties expected to enter markets later this month, commission agents are hopeful that the remainder of the season will bring increased arrivals and stronger business. For now, the unmistakable taste of Malihabad's Dussehri mangoes has once again signalled the arrival of India's favourite fruit season, drawing traders, buyers and mango lovers from across the country to the heart of Uttar Pradesh's mango belt. (ANI)