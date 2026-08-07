The Malayalam vampire action thriller 'HALF' will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Directed by Samjad and starring Ranjith Sajeev, the Hindi version of the film will be presented by Excel Entertainment across North India.

The upcoming Malayalam vampire action thriller 'HALF' is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this September. The film has been selected in the festival's Midnight Madness section. The makers have also announced that Excel Entertainment, in association with AA Films, will present and distribute the Hindi version of the film across North India. Directed by Samjad and written by Samjad and Praveen Viswanath, HALF stars Ranjith Sajeev, Aiswarya Raj, Abbas and Amala Paul in key roles. Produced by Anne Sajeev and Sajeev P.K. under the banner of Fragrant Nature Film Creations (FNFC), the film is based on the story of two half-blooded vampires and blends action, revenge and vampire mythology.

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Farhan Akhtar 'thrilled to be on board'

Farhan Akhtar, co-founder of Excel Entertainment, also spoke about what impressed him about the film. "There's something raw and visceral in Samjad's presentation that really got my attention. It grabs you by the intestines and just doesn't let go. Absolutely thrilled to be on board and take this film to the audience," he said in a statement.

Behind the Scenes of 'HALF'

HALF marks the second collaboration between Fragrant Nature Film Creations and the team of Samjad and Praveen Viswanath after their 2024 mystery thriller Golam. The film also features action choreographer Very Tri Yulisman, known for The Raid 2 and The Night Comes for Us.

Lead actors Ranjith Sajeev and Aiswarya Raj trained for months to perform their own action scenes. According to the makers, the film has no slow-motion action sequences.

Pan-India Release Details

Shot over 117 days across Rajasthan, Kerala and Kazakhstan, HALF will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The makers are expected to announce the theatrical release date soon.

(ANI)