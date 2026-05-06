Director Shan Kechery’s new film Swachanda Mrithyu is all set for a theatrical release on May 15. The movie explores the sensitive and complex subject of euthanasia, aiming to spark meaningful discussion around life, death, and ethical dilemmas through a thought-provoking cinematic narrative.

A new Malayalam film, 'Swachanda Mrithyu', is getting ready to hit the theatres on May 15. The movie features veteran actors Sivaji Guruvayoor and Jayaraj Warrier in the main roles. Shan Kechery has written the story and also directed the film.

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The film's main theme is euthanasia, or mercy killing, which is a very serious and debated topic. The supporting cast includes a long list of talented actors like Jayakumar, Kottayam Somaraj, Dr. Sainudheen Pattazhi, Qureshi Alappuzha, Ashraf, Najmoodheen, Sreekala Shyam Kumar, Molly Kannamaly, Shayana Chandran, Archana, and Dhanya.

Dr. Manoj Govindan has produced the movie under his banner, Wide Screen Media Productions. The cinematography for the film has been handled by Shyam Kumar. The screenplay and dialogues were written together by Sudhinlal, Najmoodheen, and the director Shan himself.

The music department has Nikhil Mohan and Navaneeth as composers, with lyrics written by Joffy Tharakan and Shaheera Nazeer. The rest of the technical crew includes Shino Shaby as the editor, Deepu S Kumar as the production controller, Sabu M Raman for art direction, Aswathy for makeup, and Vinu Lavanya for costumes. Vishnu Kalanjur is the chief associate director, Shyam Jithu handled the stills, and Sooraj Suran created the designs. The film will be distributed by 72 Films and Ithins. The public relations are managed by A S Dinesh.