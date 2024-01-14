Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malayalam dubbing artist KD George's mortal remains continue to remain in morgue since Dec 30

    Malayalam actor and dubbing artist KD George passed away on December 30. The government did not release the body, even though the filmmakers were ready for the last rites. 

    Malayalam dubbing artist KD George's mortal remains continue to remain in morgue since Dec 30 rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Malayalam actor and dubbing artist KD George passed away on December 30. He was in the intensive care unit of Ernakulam District Hospital due to health issues. Even after two weeks, there was no one to take over his body. The body is still in the Ernakulam General Hospital Mortuary.  The government did not release the body even though the filmmakers were ready for the last rites. 

    The cremation process has been ongoing for two weeks. George, the artist, had no immediate successor, and the government was informed of this on the day he died. Despite following the required procedures, including a newspaper advertisement, no one came forward to claim the body. The police and the corporation initially promised to release the body after 7 days, but this turned out to be incorrect. Ultimately, the government decided to proceed with the cremation. 

    KD George, a renowned dubbing artist celebrated for his deep bass voice, initially gained recognition by dubbing Malayalam films. Throughout his career, he ventured into acting and featured in numerous films. He was originally based in Chennai, he later relocated to Kochi.

    George Kalur, as he was known, resided in a modern building and, unfortunately, did not have any known relatives. Despite his lack of familial connections, he remained dedicated to his work in dubbing until his health declined. His final contribution was lending his distinctive voice to the web series "Mirzapur" and "Bombay Meri Jaan," both released on Amazon Prime. 

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother likes Rashami Desai's post criticising Vicky Jain's mother RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother likes Rashami Desai's post criticising Vicky Jain's mother

    SHOCKING Radhika Apte says airline locked her and co-passengers in aerobridge without water RBA

    SHOCKING: Radhika Apte says airline locked her and co-passengers in aerobridge without water

    Is Kangana Ranaut dating THIS mystery guy? Actress spotted holding hands (Photos) RBA

    Is Kangana Ranaut dating THIS mystery guy? Actress spotted holding hands (Photos)

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's mother says, 'Thappad Toh Kam Hai..' on her son's slapping Samarth Jurel RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's mother says, 'Thappad Toh Kam Hai..' on her son's slapping Samarth Jurel

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Ambanis and others to attend RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Ambanis and others to attend

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother likes Rashami Desai's post criticising Vicky Jain's mother RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother likes Rashami Desai's post criticising Vicky Jain's mother

    Ending my family 55 year relationship Milind Deora resigns from Congress ahead of 2024 polls gcw

    'Ending my family’s 55-year relationship...' Milind Deora resigns from Congress ahead of 2024 polls

    Pongal 2024: Holiday declared for six districts in Kerala on January 15 rkn

    Pongal 2024: Holiday declared for six districts in Kerala on January 15

    Pearle Maaney , Srinish Aravind welcome their second baby girl rkn

    Pearle Maaney , Srinish Aravind welcome their second baby girl

    kerala news live 14 January 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Makaravilakku 2024: Virtual queue at Sabarimala limits to 50,000 to manage crowd

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon