    Malayalam veteran actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam; Kerala Education Minister congratulates

    Despite dropping out of school in the fourth standard, veteran Malayalam actor Indrans has achieved success in the film industry. At 68, he is now pursuing his education, recently appearing for the 7th standard equivalency exam.

    Malayalam actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam at age of 68; Kerala Education Minister congratulates anr
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: At the age of 68, veteran actor Indrans has taken a remarkable step by appearing for the 7th standard equivalency exam, conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission, at Central School in Attakulangara, Thiruvananthapuram. His dedication to education has earned him a special visit from Minister Sivankutty, who came to congratulate him on this impressive achievement.

    Indrans aims to achieve 10th standard equivalency, and as per the Kerala State Literacy Mission's rules, he must first pass the 7th standard exam. He had expressed his interest in continuing education during a function of the Navakerala Assembly and submitted his application for 10th standard. Although Indrans had mentioned that he only studied up to the 4th standard, the Literacy Mission found that he had completed up to the 7th standard, as confirmed by his classmates.

    After being forced to abandon his education in the fourth standard, Indrans sought a means of survival by working in a tailor's shop. Life's unpredictable journey eventually led him to the film industry. Despite finding success as an actor, the regret of not completing his schooling lingered. This lingering sentiment motivated Indrans, now 68, to take the 7th standard equivalency exam.

    Indrans has garnered numerous prestigious awards for his outstanding performances. His notable accolades include the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for "Aalurukkam" (2018), the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival's International Award for Best Actor for "Veyilmarangal" (2019), and the National Award for his exceptional performance in "Home" (2022). Indrans' educational journey began at Kumarapuram School in Thiruvananthapuram, where he completed his primary education.

