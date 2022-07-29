Malaika Arora shows off her flexibility by doing full body stretch; fan says, 'Can’t believe she’s 45+'

In a recent post on social media, Malaika Arora's yoga teacher Sarvesh Sashi shared a video of the diva stretching her entire body; check out here

Malaika Arora is the benchmark for style and physical fitness. The lovely actress is renowned for her impeccable sense of style, which exudes beauty. When the Bollywood actress leaves the house for a brief exercise, she frequently may be seen sporting a chic gym appearance.

Following her fitness journey, Malaika's yoga teacher Sarvesh Sashi posted a video of the actress on Instagram, showcasing her incredible flexibility while executing a full body stretch.

The video footage shows Malaika doing a handstand before gradually stretching out into a full stretch with Sarvesh's assistance. Malaika attracted everyone's attention and astonished her followers by wearing a pink and orange bralette with shorts.

In the comments area, fans were eager to express their adoration. An ardent fan of Malaika wrote, “I can’t believe she is 45+" and dropped heart-eye emojis. Another social media user commented, “This is so good" along with a fire emoji.

Malaika Arora, meanwhile, recently caught everyone's attention with her stunning appearance at the FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) 2022 when she walked the runway for designer pair Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. She was wearing a black bodycon dress with wide transparent straps, a deep V-neckline, and a front thigh-high split showing off her toned legs. The dress was adorned with transparent, abstract glittery designs. Malaika completed her ensemble with strappy heels and a pendant that complemented her nude lipstick and black makeup.

Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor on a personal level. They formally announced their romance in 2019 and are frequently sighted out and about. Malaika and Arjun recently travelled to Paris, as seen by the numerous photos from their trip that they posted on social media.

