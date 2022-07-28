Ranveer Singh nude photo row: Complaint filed with State Women Commission

Days after an FIR was lodged against Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures, now a complaint has been filed with Maharashtra’s State Women Commission in Mumbai on Thursday.

The controversies around Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot don’t seem to subside anytime soon. After an FIR was lodged against the actor in Mumbai, now, a complaint has reportedly been filed with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (SCW) in Mumbai.

Ever since the nude pictures of Ranveer Singh surfaced on the net, the actor is constantly being trolled on social media. After the FIR was lodged at Chembur police station in Mumbai, now a complaint has also been lodged against Ranveer Singh in Maharashtra State Commission for Women, reportedly.

According to complainant Advocate Ashish Rai, Ranveer Singh's pictures are against the "dignity of women and children". He demanded that the actor’s nude pictures be removed from social media. Apart from this, through the complaint, demand has been made from the State Women's Commission to take Suo moto cognizance of the matter.

ALSO READ: Nude photos row: Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai Police for obscenity

Early this week, Ranveer Singh was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provision of the Information and Technology (IT) Act for his ‘obscene’ pictures by the Chembur police station in Mumbai. The FIR was lodged after an application for complaint, demanding action against the actor, was submitted by one office-bearer of an NGO.

ALSO READ: After Karan Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note on Shamshera’s failure

Ranveer Singh, however, has been supported by several industry friends and colleagues including actors Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar, Poonam Pandey, Rakhi Sawant and Ram Gopal Verma, among many others. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani too defended the actor for his photoshoot, suggesting that the pictures be seen in an artistic manner. On the professional front, has a slew of projects including Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, opposite Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’.