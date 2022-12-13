Aryan Khan shares how his parents have reacted to his new entrepreneurial venture D'YAVOL - READ on to know

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment magazine, Aryan Khan opens up on how his parents have reacted to his foray as an entrepreneur with his luxury lifestyle collective brand, D'YAVOL. He also added how they have always been encouraging toward him.

The power couple, SRK and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is the most prominent and loved star-kids when talking about Bollywood. Aryan enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with every picture of his going viral on Instagram. After completing studies, Aryan gears up to debut as a director and writer in the industry. According to recent reports, he has confirmed about working on a script for a series which will go on floors in early 2023.

Aryan Khan recently turned an entrepreneur. Aryan and the co-founders, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, have marked their foray into the luxury lifestyle genre, by unveiling D’YAVOL, a luxury lifestyle collective launched today after working hard for the past five years. The collective will not compromise on quality.

While in his interview with the leading entertainment magazine, he was asked how his parents have reacted to this new venture since they both also have several successful business ventures. On this, Aryan Khan said, "The commonality between the family is that they believe in following what they're passionate about. My mom is a producer, but she loves interior design. She’s made a successful business out of it, because she loves doing it. My dad is an actor, but he also has a VFX studio, a production company, and because we loved sports, we got into it about ten years ago. Now, there’s a global sporting franchise that’s expanding and doing really well. It’s not like you can either do this or that. I believe that if you like something and feel that there’s an opportunity that presents itself and a void you can fill, you can do a multitude of things."

He also opened up on how his parents have been really supportive and encouraging about his new venture as an entrepreneur. Shedding more light on the point, Aryan said, "My parents are extremely encouraging about the new venture. When you know what you’re passionate about, you can make it your business. Because then business isn’t business anymore, it’s personal. And when business is personal, that’s when it really flourishes."