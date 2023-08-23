Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora, Karan Johar amplify style game at Kareena Kapoor Khan's intimate house soiree

    Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted an intimate house party for her close friends, Karan Johar, Amrita and Malaika Arora, and others at her residence. Check out the inside photos here. Kareena Kapoor Khan's house party was an intimate star-studded bash with her closest celebrities.

    Malaika Arora, Karan Johar amplify style game at Kareena Kapoor Khan's intimate house soiree vma
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is a rare Bollywood star who prefers to stay from glamorous industry parties and events. However, Bebo is often witnessed partying with her closely-knit friends' circle, mostly in one of their houses. The Bollywood star, who recently hosted an intimate get-together for her besties at her plush Mumbai pad, took to her Instagram handle and shared some of the fun moments from the night with her buddies, filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Malaika Arora, and others. Kareena Kapoor Khan's intimate house parties are always the talk of the town. The intimate get-together, held at her residence, was attended by her best buddies like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and others. However, Karisma Kapoor, seen in her younger sister's private bashes, gave the get-together miss thanks to her hectic work schedule.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a multi-colour kaftan maxi in the pictures, which are now going viral on social media. Malaika Arora twinned with her BFF and opted for a dark green kaftan. Noted bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar looked dapper and stylish in a printed sky blue and black hooded sweatshirt, which he paired with grey jogger trousers, white sneakers, and transparent eyeglasses. Amrita Arora opted for a black colour t-shirt and white jacket.

    As you may know, Karan Johar is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The filmmaker will be active in his direction career with some promising projects in his kitty, including his first-ever action film, that got announced on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
