Malaika Arora breaks silence on plans to marry beau Arjun Kapoor; read details

In a recent interview, bollywood diva Malaika Arora finally opened up on her plans to marry her beau, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and settle down with him. Here's what she said.

Malaika Arora has often proved that age is just a number. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has a fruitful and thriving Bollywood career spanning over two decades. Fans are in awe of her bang-on fitness game. Also, Malaika is known to make headlines for her trendy and bold outfit choices. The model-turned-actress always makes daring choices and follows her heart.

After ending her long-term nineteen years marriage with actor Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora is currently with actor Arjun Kapoor. The much-in-love couple earned immense love and applause from their fans, with mutual respect and occasional PDA. Recently, Malaika Arora ended the fans' anticipation as she finally spilled the beans about her plans to tie the knot with the actor.

Recently, in an interaction with a leading Indian entertainment magazine, Malaika shared that she believes in the institution and concept of marriage, love, and companionship and has thought about getting married again.

On being asked what she now looks forward to in her personal life, the actress said she wants to take her relationship with Arjun to the next level. She added, "I think, I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I do not want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun, as I think both of us are ready."

Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The much-in-love couple finally confirmed their relationship in 2019, post-dating for several years. The actress made her OTT debut last year with the hit reality series Moving In With Malaika, which streams on Disney Hotstar.

