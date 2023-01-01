Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's romantic pic goes viral; actress kisses beau starts New Year on a positive note

    Malaika Arora is now on holiday in Ranthambore with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actress celebrated New Year's Eve with him and their close pals.
     

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's romantic pic goes viral; actress kisses beau starts New Year on a positive note RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    Malaika Arora celebrated the arrival of the year 2023 with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor and close friends. The actress posted a few photos from the festivities. The one shot that made everyone smile and claps for her was with Arjun Kapoor.

    Malaika tweeted a lovely black and white snapshot of herself kissing Arjun Kapoor on the cheek. They were observed enjoying themselves under the fairy lights. She captioned the photo, “Hello 2023 ❤️… Love and light." Fans cannot stop gushing about the photo and dropped in heartfelt comments for the same.

    Also Read: 'There is a right time for everything': Nayanthara on working in Bollywood

    Arjun and Malaika consistently deliver significant relationship goals. They've been dating for a long time and have always been one other's biggest supporters and cheerleaders. Previously, in 'Moving In With Malaika,' the actress said of her relationship with Farah Khan, "I don't know what the future holds for me. These are the kinds of topics you talk about with your lover. I don't feel threatened. Just though I have been through a divorce or anything, I am not bitter". 

    She added, “I have a lot to feel and I think I have become a better person in this relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (referring to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care."

    Also Read: Will Kim Kardashian marry again? Mother of four, says she wants to have more kids

    The actress also shared a joyous moment with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal, and Arpita Mehta from the New Year's Eve celebration. The caption read, “Love, happiness and eternal sunshine… happy 2023”. 

    In the meantime, Malaika made her OTT debut with Moving in With Malaika. The show provided a view inside the actress's personal life, her relationships with her close friends, and everything in between. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of 'Kuttey'. He will appear with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Radhika Madan.
     

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thunivu Trailer Out: Ajith Kumar's film is packed with many actions sequences; movie to release on January 12 RBA

    Thunivu Trailer Out: Ajith Kumar's film is packed with many actions sequences; movie to release on January 12

    Malaika Arora to Kareena to Alia Bhatt and more, know how your favourite celebs spent their New Year's eve

    Malaika Arora to Kareena to Alia Bhatt and more, know how your favourite celebs spent their New Year's eve

    Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal first look OUT: Here's are 5 reasons to watch this Bollywood film RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal first look OUT: Here's are 5 reasons to watch this Bollywood film

    There is a right time for everything': Nayanthara on working in Bollywood RBA

    'There is a right time for everything': Nayanthara on working in Bollywood

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan offers condolences to Narendra Modi on his Mother Heeraben's death RBA

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan offers condolences to Narendra Modi on his Mother Heeraben's death

    Recent Stories

    India Pakistan exchange list of prisoners and nuclear installations gcw

    India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners and nuclear installations

    Attempt to tarnish my image: Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh quits after sexual harassment case - adt

    'Attempt to tarnish my image': Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh quits after sexual harassment case

    Willing to provide necessary assistance Taiwan offers support to China to deal with COVID outbreak gcw

    'Willing to provide necessary assistance...' Taiwan offers support to China to deal with COVID outbreak

    Swiggy delivers 3 5 lakh biryanis on New Year eve Hyderabadi tops list gcw

    Swiggy delivers 3.5 lakh biryanis on New Year's eve, Hyderabadi tops list

    Sanjay Raut predicts political shift in 2024, says, 'If Rahul Gandhi's aura continues....' - adt

    Sanjay Raut predicts political shift in 2024, says, 'If Rahul Gandhi's aura continues....'

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon