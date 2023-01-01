Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's romantic pic goes viral; actress kisses beau starts New Year on a positive note

Malaika Arora is now on holiday in Ranthambore with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actress celebrated New Year's Eve with him and their close pals.

Malaika Arora celebrated the arrival of the year 2023 with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor and close friends. The actress posted a few photos from the festivities. The one shot that made everyone smile and claps for her was with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika tweeted a lovely black and white snapshot of herself kissing Arjun Kapoor on the cheek. They were observed enjoying themselves under the fairy lights. She captioned the photo, “Hello 2023 ❤️… Love and light." Fans cannot stop gushing about the photo and dropped in heartfelt comments for the same.

Arjun and Malaika consistently deliver significant relationship goals. They've been dating for a long time and have always been one other's biggest supporters and cheerleaders. Previously, in 'Moving In With Malaika,' the actress said of her relationship with Farah Khan, "I don't know what the future holds for me. These are the kinds of topics you talk about with your lover. I don't feel threatened. Just though I have been through a divorce or anything, I am not bitter".

She added, “I have a lot to feel and I think I have become a better person in this relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (referring to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care."

The actress also shared a joyous moment with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal, and Arpita Mehta from the New Year's Eve celebration. The caption read, “Love, happiness and eternal sunshine… happy 2023”.

In the meantime, Malaika made her OTT debut with Moving in With Malaika. The show provided a view inside the actress's personal life, her relationships with her close friends, and everything in between. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of 'Kuttey'. He will appear with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Radhika Madan.

