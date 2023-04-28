Make these 5 changes to improve your kidney's health in summer

During summer, taking good care of your kidneys is crucial because the intense heat can damage kidney function—specialists in proper lifestyle adjustments.

In addition to eliminating pollutants, the kidney is essential for maintaining the body's balance of salt and water. It requires blood supply at a rate of 1 litre/minute to execute these functions. Dehydration reduces blood flow, which negatively impacts kidney function.

Staying hydrated during a heat wave is crucial by consuming lots of water and other liquids like coconut water, lemon juice, and buttermilk. Avoid caffeine and sugary beverages, as they can raise the risk of dehydration. Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and stay inside during the warmest portions of the day to stay cool. Consume electrolytes like magnesium, sodium, and potassium. They support the control of several body processes, including kidney function. Kidney disease can be avoided by following a balanced diet low in salt, fat, and sugar. Fruits and vegetables, which are foods high in antioxidants, can also shield the kidneys from harm.

Regular kidney function testing can aid in the early detection of any issues and prevent surgical interventions for severe or chronic kidney stones, allowing for rapid management and therapy.

