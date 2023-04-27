Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma turns ISIS bride; 9 alarming pictures from Sudipto Sen's film

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    The Kerala Story, which is slated to hit theatres on May 5, portrays Adah Sharma as an ISIS bride from Kerala. The trailer shows how innocent women are made brainwashed by radicals and then smuggled out of India to join terrorist outfits like ISIS.

    article_image1

    The trailer for Sudipto Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' was released on April 26th, 2023. The film is based on genuine narratives of Hindu and Christian females in Kerala who were lured into love jihad by Islamists in Kerala before being transferred to Iraq and Syria to become ISIS fighters.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani appear in the film, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on May 5, 2023.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    'The Kerala Story' is a theatrical portrayal of the sorrowful and gut-wrenching experiences of 32000 Kerala women radicalised to join the terrorist group ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). Many of the girls from Kerala who reportedly joined ISIS were converted to Islam from Hinduism or Christianity to transfer them to the terrorist organisation ISIS.
     

    article_image4

    The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Sudipto Sen, will follow four women from being average college students, who are learning nursing in Kerala to become members of one of the world's most feared terrorist organisations.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The trailer begins with a scenic view of Kerala and introduces Shalini Unnikrishnan, the lead character performed by Adah Sharma. The video shows Shalini's Hindu family before stating that police interrogated her because she worked for ISIS. "Rather than knowing when I joined ISIS, Sir, it's more important to know why and how I joined ISIS," Shalini tells the police.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The trailer for 'The Kerala Story,' which promises to be an honest, unbiased, and genuine account of events that rocked Kerala, is both straightforward and compelling in its tone. While most people would shun the subject, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah was keen on bringing this horrible narrative to the big screen, backed up by four years of research.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    It is reported that, director Sudipto Sen visited the region, including various Arab nations, spoke with people and victims' families, and was stunned by what he witnessed.
     

    article_image8

    The trailer for The Kerala Story sparked emotions from both supporters and critic. The film was dubbed "Brave," "Unapologetic," and "Unbiased" by the majority of the audience. It praised the filmmakers for conveying a narrative that few would dare to tell.


     

    article_image9

    Certain organisations, on the other side, called for a boycott of the film. The filmmakers defended the film, stating that it is based on several factual tales that have been supported by years of study and should appeal to the viewer.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Not just that, Aravindakshan BR, a Chennai-based journalist, has urged that the film be banned unless director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutal Shah show evidence verifying the validity of the material portrayed in the teaser. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Comedy legend Mamukkoya passes away: Here's a glance at veteran's career, popular roles, and more vma

    Comedy legend Mamukkoya passes away: Here's a glance at veteran's career, popular roles, and more

    The Kerala Story: Chennai journalist Aravindakshan BR demands action against makers, requests CBFC to ban the film RBA

    The Kerala Story: Journalist Aravindakshan BR demands action against makers, requests CBFC to ban the film

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets temple named after her; Idol photo goes viral RBA

    Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets temple named after her; Idol photo goes viral

    Malaika Arora feels 'uneasy' being pushed by fans at an event in Dubai - WATCH vma

    Malaika Arora feels 'uneasy' being pushed by fans at an event in Dubai - WATCH

    Who was Christina Ashten Gourkani? Kim Kardashian's lookalike and OnlyFans model dies at 34 RBA

    Who was Christina Ashten Gourkani? Kim Kardashian's lookalike and OnlyFans model dies at 34

    Recent Stories

    Huge blow to SRH as Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of IPL 2023 due to hamstring injury snt

    Huge blow to SRH as Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of IPL 2023 due to hamstring injury

    Apple Saket bans entry of rivals similar deal with Mumbai BKC store Report gcw

    Apple Saket bans entry of rivals, similar deal with Mumbai BKC store: Report

    US State Pennsylvania announces Diwali as official holiday anr

    US State Pennsylvania announces Diwali as official holiday

    Congress files police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'riots in Karnataka' remark AJR

    Congress files police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'riots in Karnataka' remark

    IPL 2023: RCB gifted KKR freebie, says Virat Kohli after 21-run loss snt

    IPL 2023: RCB gifted KKR freebie, says Virat Kohli after 21-run loss

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon