The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma turns ISIS bride; 9 alarming pictures from Sudipto Sen's film

The Kerala Story, which is slated to hit theatres on May 5, portrays Adah Sharma as an ISIS bride from Kerala. The trailer shows how innocent women are made brainwashed by radicals and then smuggled out of India to join terrorist outfits like ISIS.

The trailer for Sudipto Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' was released on April 26th, 2023. The film is based on genuine narratives of Hindu and Christian females in Kerala who were lured into love jihad by Islamists in Kerala before being transferred to Iraq and Syria to become ISIS fighters.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani appear in the film, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on May 5, 2023.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

'The Kerala Story' is a theatrical portrayal of the sorrowful and gut-wrenching experiences of 32000 Kerala women radicalised to join the terrorist group ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). Many of the girls from Kerala who reportedly joined ISIS were converted to Islam from Hinduism or Christianity to transfer them to the terrorist organisation ISIS.



The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Sudipto Sen, will follow four women from being average college students, who are learning nursing in Kerala to become members of one of the world's most feared terrorist organisations.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The trailer begins with a scenic view of Kerala and introduces Shalini Unnikrishnan, the lead character performed by Adah Sharma. The video shows Shalini's Hindu family before stating that police interrogated her because she worked for ISIS. "Rather than knowing when I joined ISIS, Sir, it's more important to know why and how I joined ISIS," Shalini tells the police.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The trailer for 'The Kerala Story,' which promises to be an honest, unbiased, and genuine account of events that rocked Kerala, is both straightforward and compelling in its tone. While most people would shun the subject, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah was keen on bringing this horrible narrative to the big screen, backed up by four years of research.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

It is reported that, director Sudipto Sen visited the region, including various Arab nations, spoke with people and victims' families, and was stunned by what he witnessed.



The trailer for The Kerala Story sparked emotions from both supporters and critic. The film was dubbed "Brave," "Unapologetic," and "Unbiased" by the majority of the audience. It praised the filmmakers for conveying a narrative that few would dare to tell.



Certain organisations, on the other side, called for a boycott of the film. The filmmakers defended the film, stating that it is based on several factual tales that have been supported by years of study and should appeal to the viewer.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube