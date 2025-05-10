Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Mahesh Babu, met Kendall Jenner in Italy and shared their sweet selfie moment from her family vacation.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, is currently enjoying a family vacation in Italy, where she bumped into international model Kendall Jenner.

Sitara met Kendall during what appeared to be a casual flight and didn't miss the chance to take selfies with the global celebrity. Both were seen in comfy T-shirts and caps, smiling warmly for the camera. Sitara later shared a collage of their pictures on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a sweet peek into her fun vacation moment.

Take a look:



Namrata shared a photo with Nick Jonas on Instagram, thanking him for the lovely experience.

"Watched @thelastfiveyears last night!! @nickjonas, you were absolutely incredible--so vulnerable and so real! You brought such depth to Jamie. It was truly moving to watch! It's not often that you see a spectacular musical with so many emotions! Kudos to @adriennelwarren, you were brilliant," Namrata captioned.

She also thanked Priyanka Chopra, writing, "Huge congratulations on a beautiful show! Thanks @priyankachopra for this special evening. #NickJonas #TheLastFiveYears."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh is currently preparing for his upcoming film, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Priyanka Chopra. The film is expected to be a high-budget action adventure spanning multiple countries.