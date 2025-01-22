Lifestyle
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is a superstar, and her ethnic looks are amazing. Like the black printed short kurta and black straight-cut pants she wore.
If you're looking for ethnic wear for your daughter, you can choose a pista green lehenga like Sitara's.
White looks beautiful on girls. Get a white net lehenga with a red floral print design for your daughter. Pair it with a red blouse and a white chunni.
For comfortable dressing, you can also choose a black and white printed cotton lehenga for your daughter. Pair it with a maroon long blouse with Kalamkari print.
Your daughter will look like a fairy in a red sequin flared lehenga. Get an elbow-sleeved blouse made with it.
If you have an old yellow silk saree, you can get a South Indian design lehenga made from it. Pair it with a contrasting green chunni.
The combination of red and purple will look beautiful on your daughter. Drape a purple Banarasi chunni with a red and golden heavy work lehenga and style it with a belt.
