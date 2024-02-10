Entertainment

'Lal Salaam' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 4.30 crore

'Lal Salaam' opened in cinemas on February 9. Aishwarya Rajinikanth directs the sports drama, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in prominent roles and Rajinikanth in a cameo.

Image credits: Social Media

'Lal Salaam' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 4.30 crore

'Lal Salaam' competed against the Bollywood film 'Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya' and Ravi Teja's Telugu film 'Eagle'.

Image credits: Instagram

'Lal Salaam' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 4.30 crore

Despite the hoopla around Rajinikanth's film, 'Lal Salaam' earned barely Rs 4.30 crore on its opening day. It is believed that the picture will do well over the weekend.

Image credits: Social Media

'Lal Salaam' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 4.30 crore

Aishwarya Rajinikanth made her directing debut in 'Lal Salaam'. The film earned an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 30.35 per cent.

Image credits: Social Media

'Lal Salaam' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 4.30 crore

Meanwhile, the Telugu occupancy rate was 18.73 per cent. Aishwarya returns to filmmaking with 'Lal Salaam' after nearly eight years away.

Image credits: Social Media

'Lal Salaam' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 4.30 crore

And deciding on a powerful title for her comeback, as well as establishing a much-needed social media presence, required courage.

Image credits: Social Media

'Lal Salaam' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 4.30 crore

"Lal Salaam" is a social commentary on religious politics that reflects reality, according to our evaluation.

Image credits: Social Media

'Lal Salaam' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 4.30 crore

Vikranth shows skill as Shamsuddin. Thambi Ramaiah, Senthil, and Vivek Prasanna add drama as supporting actors. However, Jeevitha overacts.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One