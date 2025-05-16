Hailey Bieber addressed online hate with bold messages on Instagram, dismissing rumors and criticism while affirming her strong relationship with husband Justin Bieber and their growing family.

Hailey Bieber has taken a bold stance against her critics, sharing a strongly worded quote on her Instagram Story.

The quote read, "Did all that hating and gossiping about me and still couldn't stop NOTHING. I'll be madd too."

She captioned it "Retweet!"



This isn't the first time Hailey Bieber has responded to her haters. Recently, she shared a cryptic handwritten note that said, "Cry me a river, build me a bridge and get over it," captioning it "Relevant!".

In March, she shared another quote highlighting how people often misjudge others based on false information.

"People take the information they're fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it's wrong," the quote read, as per E! News.

Hailey Bieber has also had to deal with rumours about her life with Justin Bieber, including speculation about a feud with his ex, Selena Gomez.

Her rep denied the rumours, stating they were fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalise on an old narrative, as per E! News.

Justin Bieber has also clapped back at critics, and said, "Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy. It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it," as quoted by E! News.

Despite the criticism and rumours, Hailey and Justin Bieber seem stronger than ever. They've been married since 2018 and welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

