    Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's VIRAL photo on Times Square Billboard creates storm; Know details

    Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's pictures from Times Square Billboard have created a storm on social media. Sitara's photos have gone viral on the internet. Her father, Mahesh Babu, is all love on this big milestone for his daughter.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    Mahesh Babu is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his dapper looks, nuanced acting prowess and charming on-screen persona and magnetic presence. Apart from impressing us with his outstanding acting career, his personal life catches the attention of his fans. Mahesh Babu is preparing for his upcoming movie SSMB29 alongside noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Mahesh Babu also made his way to the headlines for his much-awaited Tollywood film Guntur Kaaram out of which Pooja Hegde recently opted out citing date issues. The actor has a lot of fan following on social media but surprisingly, his daughter Sitara is also a social media sensational with 1.3 million followers.

    Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara's carousel of moments is too adorable to miss and unmissable. Mahesh Babu keeps entertaining his fans to the fullest by posing for pictures from his off-set moments and family life.

    Sitara is quite active on social media platforms with 1.3 million followers. She often posts glimpses of her dance moves. Her fans cannot stop praising the talented girl. Sitara enjoys massive fan support and has recently got chosen to be a brand ambassador for a renowned jewellery brand with her own line of exclusive collections. Owning to which Sitara shined brightly on the Times Square Billboard in New York, making her dad proud.

    Sitara took to Instagram to share the post and wrote, "TIME SQUAREEE!!! Oh my god. Screamed, cried, and shouted; I could not be any happier."

    Mahesh Babu, too wrote for his daughter, being the proud dad he is, his sweet caption read "Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you. My firecracker continues to dazzle and shine!!."

    For the unversed, Sitara has been named the brand ambassador for the renowned jewellery brand PWJ Jewels. They even introduced a specific jewellery line with her name on it. With this, she has become the youngest star kid to feature in Times Square. It is also said and reported that Sitara was paid a hefty sum for being the brand ambassador of this brand.

