    Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara marks 11th birthday; Actor pens heartwarming note

    Renowned South industry superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, turned 11 on July 20. On this memorable and special day, the doting father penned a captivating note expressing love towards his daughter. Mahesh Babu often posts his daughter's big achievements on his social media handles making fans really excited and happy for same.

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu and Balle Balle Amritsar to L.A. star Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni marks her eleventh birthday today. As the munchkin daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata turns 11 today, the Guntur Kaaram and SSMB 29 fame renowned and globally celebrated South industry superstar took to his official Instagram handle. He wrote a beautiful note for his daughter. Mahesh Babu is a doting father to Sitara apart from being a remarkable and phenomenal South superstar who has a huge fan-following and global fanbase with eager fanatics waiting to witness his exceptional performance on big screens.

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, turned 11 on July 20. The actor to Twitter ad shared a picture of his daughter from the new ad. The proud parents took to their respective social media handles and unveiled a short film from her recent photoshoot for a jewellery brand, of which she is the ambassador.

    Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine to witness his daughter achieving things at an early age. The little one, who turned 11 on July 20, has become the brand ambassador of a jewellery brand. On the special occasion, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and penned a beautiful wish with a new look of his daughter from the commercial. Meanwhile, Sitara marked her birthday by distributing cycles to school-going girls, encouraging them to go to school. He captioned the post and wrote, "Happy 11th, my star!! Achieve everything you set your mind to #SitaraGhattamaneni."

    Mahesh Babu is working on SSMB 28, his third film with Trivikram Srinivas. The Spyder star and Guruji first joined hands for the action drama Athadu (2005), which became quite popular. The actioner starred Trisha, Sonu Sood, Nassar, and Rahul Dev, among others.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
