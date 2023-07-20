CBI calls Munmun Dhamecha in Aryan Khan's extortion investigation against Sameer Wankhede

Fashion model Munmun Dhamecha was one of the accused who got arrested in the Mumbai drug cruise case in October 2021 along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. It was a high-profile case back in October 2021 which shocked the Bollywood industry completely.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly called model Munmun Dhamecha to register her statement in the ongoing minute and detailed investigation of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's extortion case against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Munmun was one of the accused who got arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case in October 2021. We all know that this case deliberately tried to spoil and sabotage the repertoire and name of Aryan Khan and his father, globally acclaimed superstar Shah Rukh Khan alongside his entire family who were in distress the entire time that Aryan Khan was jailed with many people from the industry who came ahead to testify in Shah Rukh Khan's favour and defended his son as they knew how Aryan was innocent and wrongly targeted by the police officials back then.

In May this year, CBI registered a criminal case against Sameer for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan as a bribe to help release Aryan in the drug case. He has got booked under Sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion by threat) of the IPC. According to reports by an Indian television channel, CBI has called Munmun to record her statement in the corruption and extortion case against Sameer Wankhede. The report suggests that she will appear before the CBI today.

Earlier, after the allegations of corruption and 'inconsistencies' in the case, the SIT appointed by NCB eventually dropped Aryan's name from the Mumbai cruise drugs case. SIT said that Aryan was 'deliberately targeted'.

Besides, it might be true that King of the Bollywood industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan are most likely to be summoned by CBI to record their statements in the bribery case. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has granted Sameer Wankhede protection from any action against him by the CBI.

