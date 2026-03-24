Mahershala Ali will star opposite Mark Ruffalo in the second season of the HBO crime drama 'Task'. Ali is cast as Eddie Barnes, a respected DEA agent whose team conflicts with the task force led by Ruffalo's character, Tom Brandis.

Mahershala Ali will be seen in a key role in second season of 'Task'. As per Variety, Ali will join star Mark Ruffalo in the HBO crime drama, which is currently in pre-production. The show originally debuted on the premium cabler in September 2025 and was renewed for a second season soon after.

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The official logline for the new season states, "Tom Brandis (Ruffalo) takes the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who's the target."

Ali's Role and Season 2 Cast Details

Audience will see Ali as Eddie Barnes, who is described as "a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia whose team comes into conflict with Tom's unit." Ali is the first confirmed cast member for Season 2 beyond Ruffalo.

The first season starred Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raul Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton.

Ali's Previous Acclaimed Roles

Ali is well-acquainted with HBO, having led the third season of the network's acclaimed series True Detective, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination. As an actor, he has also received recognition for his performances in Netflix's political drama House of Cards and Hulu's comedy series Ramy.