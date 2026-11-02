Shilpa Shetty is giving fitness enthusiasts fresh Monday motivation with a variation of Akarna Dhanurasana, also known as Archer Pose. The actress shared its benefits, highlighting flexibility, stretching and upper-body strength.

Mondays can feel a little easier with the right dose of motivation, and Shilpa Shetty is making sure fitness stays on the weekly agenda. The Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast recently shared a glimpse of her yoga routine, demonstrating a variation of Akarna Dhanurasana, popularly known as Archer Pose. The seated posture combines stretching and strength-building, offering an interesting addition to a regular yoga routine.

Shilpa Shetty Demonstrates Archer Pose Variation

Known for regularly sharing fitness and wellness inspiration on social media, Shilpa once again encouraged her followers to focus on their physical well-being. This time, she showcased a variation of Akarna Dhanurasana, a traditional seated yoga posture that resembles an archer pulling back a bowstring.

The variation focuses on stretching different parts of the body while engaging the muscles of the upper body. It also requires balance, flexibility and controlled movement, making it an interesting practice for yoga enthusiasts.

What Are The Benefits Of This Yoga Stretch?

Highlighting the benefits of the posture, Shilpa explained that the stretch works on several areas of the body, including the hamstrings, hips, groin, shoulders, IT band and spine. Regular and controlled practice may help improve flexibility and ease stiffness, especially for people who spend long hours sitting.

The posture also engages the upper-back and shoulder muscles, which are involved in pulling movements. This can contribute to better upper-body strength and stability.

Why Should You Add It To Your Yoga Routine?

With its combination of stretching and muscle engagement, this Archer Pose variation can be a useful addition to a well-rounded yoga routine. It targets multiple muscle groups while encouraging controlled movement and body awareness.

However, beginners should approach the posture gradually and avoid forcing their bodies into a deeper stretch. Practising within one's comfort level and maintaining proper alignment are important to avoid unnecessary strain.

Through her regular fitness updates, Shilpa continues to remind followers that consistency and mindful movement are important parts of a healthy lifestyle.