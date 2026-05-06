Social media influencer Maheena Munna has opened up about her life after separating from 'Chakkappazham' actor Rafi. She is currently building her career in the UAE. In a new vlog, Maheena said that while she isn't ruling out getting married again, her focus right now is on her personal goals.

Maheena Munna, a popular social media influencer, recently spoke about her personal life and future plans in a new YouTube vlog. She was earlier married to Rafi, the actor famous for playing the character Sumesh in the TV show 'Chakkappazham'. Rafi became a household name after the show and received several film and serial offers.

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Maheena had previously announced their separation on her YouTube channel. She has since moved to the UAE and is focusing on building her career. In her latest vlog about her life in the UAE, Maheena answered questions from her followers about her future and the possibility of a second marriage.

"A lot of people have been asking if I plan to stay single forever. I don't have any such plan," she clarified. "There's a time for everything. Right now, I have a few goals that I want to achieve first."

She also spoke openly about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone. "Many people asked about the change in my teeth. It's true, I got a smile correction done after moving to the UAE," she said.

Maheena then explained why she got lip fillers. "Some people were curious about my lips. My upper lip used to be very thin and had no shape, and I didn't like it," she shared. "Because of this, I used to lack confidence. After I came to the UAE, I got a lip fill, and that really helped boost my confidence."

Speaking about her life abroad, Maheena said she prefers living in Dubai. "When I think about certain things, I feel it's better to live here than back home," she explained. "As for whether I'll settle in Dubai, I don't know. Even though there's a war going on, it's safe here," she added.