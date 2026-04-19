Parvathy Krishna is under fire for claiming that face yoga might cause facial changes. In an Instagram video, the actor reacts to haters by defending her procedures and certification.

Malayalam actress Parvathy Krishna, who is extremely active on Instagram and frequently publishes face yoga videos, has received online criticism for her instructions. For the uninitiated, she claims in her films that face yoga may modify facial structure with right exercises and techniques.

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However, this did not go well with numerous social media users, who disagreed with her assertions and questioned her methodology. They contend that there is no scientific proof to justify such substantial facial changes from yoga alone, and that her assertions are deceptive. On Saturday, the actress responded to internet haters in an Instagram video. Let's see what she said about this.

Who is Parvathy Krishna, the actress who has received internet criticism for her face yoga videos?

Parvathy Krishna, a Malayalam actress, was born on April 9, 1994. She has appeared in films such as Malik, Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham, and Varshangalkku Shesham. Aside from acting, she is a certified face yoga instructor. She made her acting debut in the 2014 film Angel. She later participated in various television series, including Ammanmanasam (2014), Eswaran Sakshiyayi (2015), and Rathri Mazha (2016).

What did Parvathy Krishna say in response to the online trolls?

As the online taunting intensified, Parvathy resorted to Instagram to retaliate. She added that she is a trained face yoga specialist who has assisted numerous individuals via her practice. Some Instagram users have also supported her assertions.

One person wrote, "Honestly, the way you're handling this is really solid. Not everyone has the bravery to confront internet trolls, but you did, which says a lot about you. Don't let their odd negativity bother you; it's just noise. You're doing your thing, keeping authentic, and that's what really counts. Proud of you, fr; we will always have you!!" Another remarked, "More power to you, sweetie. I was wondering why you were targeted, as if you developed the Face Yoga Pole!! Stay strong, sweetie."

Parvathy captioned the video, "This is the limit, @faceyogabyparvathykrishna." Take a peek below.

Parvathy Krishna's professional profile and social media presence.

Parvathy Krishna was most recently featured in Jay K's comic drama Grrr..., which also starred Rajesh Madhavan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Kunchacko Boban. The film is available to watch on JioHotstar. Prior to this, she appeared in Vineeth Sreenivasan's film Varshangalkku Shesham, alongside Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Nivin Paul.

She has 707K Instagram followers and constantly updates them on her business and personal life.