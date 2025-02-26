Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa's director Sanoj Mishra files FIR against Youtuber; Read on

Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, rose to fame during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh for her striking beauty. Now set to debut in The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra, her journey faces controversy as Mishra files an FIR against five individuals for allegedly defaming him and obstructing the film

Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa's director Sanoj Mishra files FIR against Youtuber; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old girl from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, who gained widespread attention during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh due to her striking beauty, is set to make her debut in the film industry. She has secured the lead role in the upcoming movie The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra, known for his previous work The Diary of West Bengal.

However, the film has already encountered controversy. Mishra has lodged an FIR against five individuals, including a YouTube channel owner, accusing them of attempting to defame him and obstruct the production of his film. The complaint was filed at the Amboli police station in suburban Mumbai.

According to police officials, the five accused individuals had raised serious allegations against Mishra concerning the film’s budget and other aspects. One of them reportedly claimed that none of Mishra’s films had been released so far and suggested that working on the project might harm 16-year-old Bhosle’s career.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela celebrates her 31st birthday in REAL diamonds studded gown-WATCH

Mishra, however, refuted these allegations, asserting that the individuals involved had formed a group with the intent of tarnishing his reputation. He maintained that false and misleading information was being spread about him in an effort to prevent The Diary of Manipur from being made.

The FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the police have initiated further investigations into the matter.

