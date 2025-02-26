VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela celebrates her 31st birthday in REAL diamonds studded gown-WATCH

Daaku Maharaaj star Urvashi Rautela wears a diamond-adorned gown designed just for her. Together with Orry, she celebrates her 31st birthday in Dubai. The floor-length gown was designed by Merita Merja, who is a Dubai-based designer.

Urvashi Rautela, a famous actress and model, made news in Daaku Maharaaj. On February 25, 2025, the actress turned 31, and what better way to celebrate than in a custom-made bejewelled outfit? She celebrated her birthday with Orry. Urvashi posted a clip of her stunning attire on Instagram. The actress donned a strapless, diamond-studded gown. The gown's fit accentuated Urvashi's silhouette. Despite decorations, the gown flowed with a slight flair at the bottom.

The structural bodice, perfectly placed diamonds, and mirror work created a geometric design that gave the garment royal grandeur. Dubai-based designer Merita Merja created the glittering floor-length gown. Urvashi wore enormous statement earrings with the stunning outfit, adding to the night's glamour. With her clothing, the actress looked radiant.

Her appearance was completed with a couple rings and a lovely diamond bracelet. The actress framed her face with lovely antique waves. Her appearance had classic Hollywood elegance with the deep side parting. Urvashi glammed up with a perfect glowy base, sharp cut-crease eyeshadow in nude and brown, and rhinestones. Heavy blush and a glossy pink lip finished her appearance.

Urvashi Rautela and Orry attended the India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai on February 23, 2025. The actress then danced and partied with Orry at a high-end bar. Urvashi posted photos from the festivities, and they seemed to love it. Urvashi shared a video on Instagram of Orry twerking while doing the Dabidi Dibidi dance at a club in her diamond-studded costume. Orry was hot in a white textured top and black mesh while Urvashi sparkled in her outfit. The footage shows the pair smiling and having fun.

At the India vs. Pakistan cricket match, Urvashi Rautela and her 'Bollywood BFF' Orry sang her viral song, Dabidi Dibidi. The pair brought her popular song Dabidi Dibidi to the Dubai match. In the stands, Urvashi and Orry hilariously recreated the popular song. After hugging, Orry and Urvashi chuckled. Urvashi Rautela wore a long, bright pink dress with silver waist sequins and a deep V-neck during the day.

