    Mahadev Betting Scam: 14 more celebrities under Enforcement Directorate scanner

    After Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to his involvement in Mahadev app scam, several more celebrities are said to be under the radar.

    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Seems like there is trouble calling actor Ranbir Kapoor as the Enforcement Directorate summons in connection with the Mahadev Betting Scam. The 41-year-old actor has been asked to be present on October 06, 2023, and give reasons for his connection with the scam. According to ED sources, the owners of the Mahadev online betting app are suspected of having links in Pakistan aside from association with local businessmen and hawala operations. It is also said that as many as 14 to 17 Bollywood celebrities will be under investigation for attending or performing at the wedding of Mahadev app co-owner Sourabh Chandrakar in February this year and the company's victory party in September last year.

    Why Ranbir Kapoor?

    It is believed that the 'Animal' actor was allegedly compensated by the promoters of the Mahadev app in exchange for endorsing their gaming software. The money given to Ranbir was the proceeds of crime. Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, the creators of the Mahadev app, are accused of using gambling money to pay celebrities. Ranbir was apparently one of the app's highest-paid celebrities and he also allegedly promoted the app on social media.

    The organization operates from Dubai and is accused of using the online book betting program to sign up new users, generate user IDs, and launder money through a complex web of benami bank accounts. The scam's monetary value has already been estimated to be Rs 5,000 crore, and it may climb more as the investigation continues.

    Celebrities who attended wedding

    Tiger Shroff, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushratt Bharuccha, Atif Aslam, Ali Asgar, and Krushna Abhishek were among the celebs that attended the wedding.

    Until now, only Ranbir Kapoor's name has been disclosed for investigation and the other 14 celebrities are not known yet. 

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
