Maha Shivaratri 2023: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mahesh Babu and other celebs convey wishes to fans

Today, February 17, 2023, Shiva is being commemorated around the country. The fortunate day is also known as the Great Night of Shiva. On this day, people do pujas, sing mantras, and fast in the honour of Shiva. Many individuals do not sleep at night and instead meditate and recall Lord Shiva.

To commemorate the important occasion, various superstars from the south Indian film industry sent devotional messages to their fans and followers. From Samantha to Mahesh Babu, numerous celebrities resorted to social media and uploaded photos as they wished fans on Maha Shivaratri.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a still of praying from her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam to wish fans. The actress wrote, "Om Namah Shivaya!May the blessings of Lord. Shiva remain with you throughout your life."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her faith in the auspiciousness of the day, makes an annual pilgrimage to Coimbatore to celebrate with her industry colleagues. Samantha shared a couple images in 2021 of herself smiling in front of a massive Lord Shiva monument while celebrating with Lakshmi Manchu, fashion designer and BFF Shilpa Reddy, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who believes in the auspiciousness of the day, too went to social media to wish his admirers a happy Shivaratri. According to the actress, "Happy Mahashivratri to everyone! May the light always be your guide."

Pragya Jaiswal also shared a photo with Lord Shiva to wish followers a happy Maha Shivaratri. "Happy Mahashivratri everyone," posted the actress on Instagram.