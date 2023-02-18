Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies after suffering a heart attack at 56

Shahnawaz Pradhan, an actor, has died. The well-known actor, who appeared in series such as Mirzapur, Alif Laila, Shri Krishna, and others, died of a heart attack.

Shahnawaz Pradhan, an actor, died on Friday after having a heart attack during an award ceremony in Mumbai. He was 56. The actor complained of significant chest discomfort and passed out minutes before his tragic death.

Pradhan was transported to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, but doctors could not resuscitate him.

Details of Shahnawaz Pradhan's death

Yashpal Sharma, who was present at the same event, took to social media to pen a sad note. He wrote, "Today attended this program in Mumbai... Everything was going great... Ridz Dime Darrell ji's and hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack... The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up early and taken to the car downstairs to Kokila Ben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away."

"This is the bitter truth of our life.... in which arrogance does a person live and what is life... Well the program ended well but a life gone... So many artists gathered in one place and a life ended before our eyes.... Feeling something empty... Salute to Rita Ki. So many people met at one place but one person left, this sorrow will continue to linger for the whole life... May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family," an emotional Yashpal added.

Co-stars, fans and others took to social media to react to the tragic news. Mirazpur's Rajesh Tailang wrote, "Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha."