Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies after suffering a heart attack at 56

    Shahnawaz Pradhan, an actor, has died. The well-known actor, who appeared in series such as Mirzapur, Alif Laila, Shri Krishna, and others, died of a heart attack.

    Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies after suffering a heart attack at 56 RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    Shahnawaz Pradhan, an actor, died on Friday after having a heart attack during an award ceremony in Mumbai. He was 56. The actor complained of significant chest discomfort and passed out minutes before his tragic death.

    Pradhan was transported to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, but doctors could not resuscitate him.

    Details of Shahnawaz Pradhan's death
    Yashpal Sharma, who was present at the same event, took to social media to pen a sad note. He wrote, "Today attended this program in Mumbai... Everything was going great... Ridz Dime Darrell ji's and hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack... The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up early and taken to the car downstairs to Kokila Ben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away."

    "This is the bitter truth of our life.... in which arrogance does a person live and what is life... Well the program ended well but a life gone... So many artists gathered in one place and a life ended before our eyes.... Feeling something empty... Salute to Rita Ki. So many people met at one place but one person left, this sorrow will continue to linger for the whole life... May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family," an emotional Yashpal added.

    Co-stars, fans and others took to social media to react to the tragic news. Mirazpur's Rajesh Tailang wrote, "Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha."

     

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Aditi Rao Hydari dating Siddharth? Here's what the actress has to say RBA

    Is Aditi Rao Hydari dating Siddharth? Here's what the actress has to say

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan attends Smriti Irani daughter Shanelle wedding reception along with other stars RBA

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh attends Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle’s wedding reception along with other stars

    Mahashivratri 2023: Devotional songs from Bollywood which are apt for this auspicious eve vma

    Mahashivratri 2023: Devotional songs from Bollywood which are apt for this auspicious eve

    'Mujhe shembdi pasand hai uska': Style icon Urfi Javed is all applauds for Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan vma

    'Mujhe shembdi pasand hai uska': Style icon Urfi Javed is all applauds for Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

    Selena Gomez slammed trolls who took sly digs at her weight gain, read details vma

    Selena Gomez slammed trolls who took sly digs at her weight gain, read details

    Recent Stories

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG preview: India must up the ante against England-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: India must up the ante against England

    Is Aditi Rao Hydari dating Siddharth? Here's what the actress has to say RBA

    Is Aditi Rao Hydari dating Siddharth? Here's what the actress has to say

    Nikki Yadav murder case Accused Sahil Gehlot father among 5 arrested for helping in conspiracy gcw

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil Gehlot's father among 5 arrested

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan attends Smriti Irani daughter Shanelle wedding reception along with other stars RBA

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh attends Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle’s wedding reception along with other stars

    Delhi murder case Sahil and Nikki got married in 2020 marriage certificate recovered gcw

    Delhi murder case: Sahil and Nikki had temple wedding in 2020, marriage certificate recovered

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon