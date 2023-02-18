Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Aditi Rao Hydari dating Siddharth? Here's what the actress has to say

    Aditi Rao Hydari recently talked to the media about the romance rumours involving Siddharth, but her response was unexpected.

    Is Aditi Rao Hydari dating Siddharth? Here's what the actress has to say
    Dating rumours about Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth have been circulating for some months. However, during a recent media interview, the actress addressed the rumours, but her response was unexpected. She was asked to remark on the rumours at the event for some time now. Last night, the trailer for the actress's film Taj was revealed.

    Answering the question, she said, “Mujhe abhi bohot bhuk rak rahi hai toh main ja rahi hu khana khane (I am starving right now so I will go and eat)," and left.

    Aditi and Siddharth made a public appearance together last month at Telugu actor Sharwanand's engagement and posed for pictures. The photos ignited dating rumours, and fans speculated on where they will make their romance official shortly. 

    Siddharth recently published a selfie on social media in which he was seen wearing a t-shirt that Aditi had previously worn. On Aditi's birthday last year, he too uploaded a romantic post on social media.

    The couple allegedly fell in love on the sets of Jay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram. The film was a great box office hit. Siddharth and Aditi allegedly became close on the set of this film. However, the couple has not confirmed their relationship yet.

    Siddharth will next be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. Aditi will appear in Gandhi Talks, a silent film. Taj: Divided by Blood, a web series, is also in the works for the actress.

