Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding: Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan and more attend the gala reception

Hrithik Roshan, Pushpa star Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan were seen greeting each other at the wedding reception of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi held their star-studded wedding reception last night (June 11) at the JW Marriott in Mumbai. Many celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, attended the wedding. Celebrities continue to come to bless the newlywed couple.

Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, and Aamir Khan - the attractive three were spotted enjoying themselves at the reception party. The performers welcomed one other with wide smiles, which became one of the event's highlights.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi married on June 11. They had a reception party where many celebrities were seen arriving in style. Hrithik was spotted inside Madhu and Ira's wedding celebration location. In a black tuxedo, he looked dapper. Aamir dressed down in a white kurta and denim pants. South superstar Allu Arjun, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black kurta. Hrithik and Allu were seen holding one other in the photos, while Aamir Khan smiled brightly.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi wedding pictures:

Ira recently turned to social media to post photos from their gorgeous and modest wedding ceremony. The pair appeared to be satisfied with one another. The pair can be seen blissfully enjoying their wedding ceremonies in the photos. One of the photos shows Madhu wrapping the varmala around Ira's neck and kissing her hand. The other image has Madhu ecstatically staring at his better half as she approaches the mandap area.

Ira donned a stunning pink saree with a matching top and a golden statement belt to her wedding. She finished her appearance with a statement necklace and a trendy maang tika. Her hair was styled in a bun with white flowers. Madhu, on the other hand, donned an off-white kurta dhoti with matching headgear. The wedded pair seemed to be deeply in love with one another. Ira captioned the photos on Instagram, "I'M complete now."