    WTC Final: Anushka Sharma visibly heartbroken after Virat Kohli gets out at 49

    Anushka Sharma reacts as Virat Kohli is removed from the game at 49 runs in the second innings of the India vs. Australia World Tennis Championship Final.
     

    WTC Final: Anushka Sharma visibly heartbroken after Virat Kohli gets out at 49 ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma, who was playing for India versus Australia in the WTC final at the Oval Ground in London, was understandably devastated when Virat Kohli was out at 49. The actress, who was rooting for her cricketer husband from the stands, was observed remaining silent as Virat left for the changing room. Virat went out after scoring 49 runs off of 78 balls.

    On Day 5, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were at the crease and making consistent runs during India's second innings. Virat, though, lost his wicket and finished one run shy of his half-century. Steve Smith caught Virat in the slips. A ball from Scott Boland was being faced by the cricketer.  After Virat was dismissed, Ravindra Jadeja entered the field and was dismissed on the second ball, leaving the team with nil runs. Rahane was on the pitch at the time of the report, scoring 41 runs, and Srikar Bharat was at the wicket, scoring 15 runs. India now has a score of 206 for 5. 

    Anushka has started going to cricket games to encourage Virat. She attended nearly all of Virat's IPL games earlier this year while he was a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. Despite a solid performance, the team was unable to advance to the qualifiers. Throughout the whole series, Anushka toured with Virat and the team, supporting him at every game.

    Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress at work. Jhulan Goswami, a cricket player, will be played by Anushka in the film. The biopic is based on the journey of Jhulan Goswami, who overcomes obstacles brought forth by misogynistic politicians in order to achieve her goal of playing cricket for India. Anushka Sharma's portrayal of a cricket player in this project would be a first for the star. Direct streaming of the movie is planned on Netflix.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 7:35 PM IST
