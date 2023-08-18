Made In Heaven 2: Zoya Akhtar breaks silence on author Yashica Dutt's 'plagiarism' claims; Know details

The second season's fifth episode, titled "The heart skipped a beat", features Radhika Apte as Pallavi Menke, an outspoken Dalit personality from the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra who studied law at Columbia. Makers have finally reacted to claims that episode was adapted from Yashica Dutt's life.

The Prime Video series 'Made In Heaven 2' team and makers have totally denied appropriating author Yashica Dutt's life story for one of the episodes of the show's second season. In an Instagram post on Monday, Dutt spoke about how she felt heartbroken to see her life story and work as a Dalit activist being used in the series "without permission or credit".In a new update now, the show creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, with the season 2 co-directors Alankrita Shrivastava and Neeraj Ghaywan, have opened up and given out a joint official statement to dismiss the reports about how that episode with Radhika Apte, was inspired from Yashica Dutt's personal life.

Their statement read, "We are deeply disturbed with the misleading reports and comments in the context of author Yashica Dutt claiming formal credit for her 'contribution' to Made in Heaven, a show set around wedding planners and remarkable brides who challenge prejudices deeply ingrained in our society."

The second season's fifth episode, titled "The heart skipped a beat", features Apte as Pallavi Menke, an outspoken Dalit personality hailing from the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra who studied law at Columbia. Menke is an academic who teaches at Columbia and would be onboard as a professor.

The episode got directed by "Masaan" helmer Ghaywan and received praise for the portrayal of a Dalit character who is confident in asserting her identity. The statement read, "The central conflict of the episode is whether Pallavi should fight to have the wedding rituals that signify her identity. None of the above is drawn from Yashica Dutt's life or her book - Coming Out As Dalit."

The statement added, "We deny any claim that Ms Dutt's life or work got used by us. We have immense respect for them and their experiences and work that has admirably shed light on caste-based discrimination. Through this episode, Neeraj Ghaywan has added to the discourse. We made this show with sincerity, passion and a beating heart and are overwhelmed with the love we have received. We will continue to platform stories and voices bigger than us."

