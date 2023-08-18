Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivek Agnihotri reveals his 'dislike' for Shah Rukh Khan's 'politics'; Check out details

    In a recent interview with a renowned bollywood portal, the noted bollywood filmmaker and personality Vivek Agnihotri boldly claimed that he does not like the politics played by Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan which has destroyed Bollywood according to him.

    Vivek Agnihotri has accused Shah Rukh Khan of ‘destroying’ Bollywood. Always known for being fearless and unafraid to speak out his opinions, Vivek Agnihotri has shared that even if he likes Shah Rukh Khan as an actor, he does not like the politics in the industry which exists because of him. In a recent interview, the filmmaker shared that though he likes SRK, he does not like the dirty politics of the Bollywood global icon. He claimed that King Khan made Bollywood all about PRs, hype, glamour and stardom. Vivek Agnihotri claimed that even though he loves SRK, they both are like two extreme poles that can never get along.

    Explaining why he likes SRK as an actor but does not love the dirty politics played by him in the industry, Vivek Agnihotri shares, "Do you know I am a fan of SRK? I always say there is nobody as charismatic as him. I do not really like the politics of Shah Rukh Khan. I think they are responsible for destroying a great institution like Bollywood. They have destroyed everything in Bollywood. Now, it is only PRs, hype, glamour and stardom. Anything which is not stardom is not accepted. That is my problem."

    He added how SRK believes audiences are not intellectual and are dumb enough to love his films. He said, "My second biggest problem is mediocrity, their hardcore belief that the audience is dumb. I cannot tolerate that. I make people films. They make a Box Office film. When their film is successful, it is a Shah Rukh Khan film which is successful. When my film is successful, it is a people film which is really successful. So, we are standing on two different poles: the North Pole and the south pole. However much I love him. Sometimes I think it is like Shakti or Deewar. You love your father and brother, but one is a police officer, and one is a smuggler."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

