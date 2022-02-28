  • Facebook
    Maaran Trailer: Dhanush plays a fierce investigative journalist in this gripping movie; watch

    Maaran’s trailer, starring Dhanush, was released on Monday. By the looks of it, the film is an action-packed, gripping thriller.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 7:04 PM IST
    Image: Stills from the trailer

    Good news for fans of Dhanush; the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Maaran’ was released on Monday. Dhanush is seen playing an intense character of an investigative journalist with some action-packed sequences, proudly showing off his versatile acting skills. The trailer of the gripping action drama does not only highlight his versatility as an actor but also the excellent dialogue delivery of the national award-winning actor. Maaran is one of the much-awaited films of Dhanush.

    On the basis of the trailer, Maaran comes off like an action-packed thriller with the essence of romance and love for a sister thrown in here and there, while the age-old politician versus journalist angle continues as the main peg. The Tamil film is helmed by Karthick Naren while GVP has given the music for Maaran.

    Dhanush’s character as an investigative journalist is one who never shies away from using his pen to speak the truth against those in power. It is one such exposes of his where he highlights a corruption that irks a politician who decides to take his vengeance on the journalist (Dhanush). It further shows how Dhanush fights with the system in order to save his loved ones. The trailer also shows a deep brother-sister relationship which appears to be one of the narratives of the film.

    ALSO READ: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth’s daughter; watch

    The films stars actors Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. On the other hand, actors Bose Venkat, Samuthirakani, Ramki, Narain and Ilavarasu will be seen playing pivotal roles. Maaran has been bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films and will release on the OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar, on March 11. Maaran makes the fourth directorial project of Karthick Naren who had a successful debut as a filmmaker with Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

    As for Dhanush, he was last seen in Atrangi Re alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The film was released in December and was directed by Aanand L Rai.

    ALSO READ: Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's divorce did not shock Kollywood?

    Watch the trailer here: 

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 7:13 PM IST
