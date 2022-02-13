  • Facebook
    Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's divorce did not shock Kollywood?

    First Published Feb 13, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
    In a recent report, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's industry associates said they already knew about their separation.

    Last month, on January 17, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation, sending their fans and colleagues into shock. They were married for 18 years and have two sons named Yatra and Linga. And now they are co-parenting them.

    Many were heartbroken, and their family members were devastated by their decision. Many reports came explaining why it happened, fans made some assumptions, and of course, rumours were there.
     

    However, the latest report shows that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's industry close associates opened about the separation and knew about their rift. A report published on TOI, one of the associates, said, "Five, or maybe even six years, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush were staying together whenever Dhanush was not shooting, but they were hardly a couple. The separation was not entirely shocking but in fact sort of expected and inevitable. It was only a matter of time, it can be said that they took pretty long to announce it but possibly they were trying to repair the relationship."
     

    Currently, Aishwaryaa is busy with her upcoming assignment, working on a romantic song titled 'musafir'. She opened up about the song in a recent interview, "I would say that the song 'Musafir' found me. I could immediately sense that this connection wouldn't go wrong." Also Read: 'It is not divorce', says Dhanush's father on son's separation from Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa

    On the other hand, Dhanush was recently seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Dhanush is currently working for the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi.  Also Read: Post-divorce here's how Dhanush, Aishwaryaa plan their life ahead, also co-parenting their sons

