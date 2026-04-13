Lucy Liu has teased her 'mystery' role in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', expressing excitement about joining returning stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. The sequel will focus on Miranda Priestly's challenges in a new media world.

Actor and film producer Lucy Liu has teased her role in the much-anticipated sequel 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', describing it as a "mystery" while expressing excitement about working alongside a star-studded cast, according to People. In a recent interview, Liu shared details about her character that have been kept under wraps, adding that the intrigue is part of what makes the project special. "I think that's what's special about it. I think everyone's looking forward to it," she said, as per the outlet.

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Star-Studded Cast Returns

The sequel to the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada features returning stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The original film, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel, followed a young journalist navigating the high-pressure world of fashion publishing under a demanding editor-in-chief.

Sequel to Focus on New Conflicts

According to reports, the sequel will focus on Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, as she deals with the changing landscape of traditional magazine publishing, while facing off against Blunt's character, now a powerful executive in the luxury sector.

The sequel is set to follow Priestly "as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt's character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs," per Variety.

Liu on Glamour and Character Growth

Liu described the film as "highly entertaining", promising audiences a mix of glamour and character development. "It's going to give you all the things and show that these characters have grown and changed," she said, according to People.

Calling herself a longtime fan of the original film, Liu added that sharing screen space with Streep and Hathaway was a memorable experience. "Working with Annie and Meryl together in a scene was just amazing. It was almost like a reverie," she said, according to People.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to hit theatres on May 1. (ANI)