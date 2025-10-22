Singer Lucky Ali recently issued a public apology to veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar following backlash over his controversial social media comment. He clarified his statement with a humorous note, emphasizing that “even monsters have feelings.”

Singer Lucky Ali, known for his soulful voice and timeless hits, has been a prominent figure in the Indian music industry for decades.

Recently, he made headlines for issuing a public apology to veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar following a controversial social media comment. The controversy erupted after a video of Akhtar reasoning with Hindus "not to become like Muslims" circulated widely online.

Lucky Ali-Javed Akhtar Controversy

He had left this message: "Don't become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly…," which was quickly condemned as immoderate by some. Supporters and dissenters willing to deep dive into the tone of his message speculated about whether or not he was being exceptionally harsh toward the revered poet and screenwriter.

Lucky Ali Responds to Backlash Over Javed Akhtar Controversy

Continuing, Akhtar would soon be getting a public apology on X, acknowledging the media frenzy. Ali explained that his initial remarks were meant as criticisms of arrogance, not a personal attack on Javed Akhtar. He wrote: "What I meant was that arrogance is ugly. It was a mistaken way of communicating. Even monsters have feelings, and I apologise if anyone was hurt by my words."

Ali used this statement to explain that he intended to express a more general message about a lack of humility rather than any barging comment about Akhtar's personality.

Debate Around Artistic Expression

The episode has opened another round of discussions about freedom of speech, artistic expression, and the borderline between criticism and personal attack. Both Lucky Ali and Javed Akhtar are well-respected personalities in Indian arts, and their conversations always find public interest and scrutiny.